The Last Australian Libertine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amii's avatar
Amii
Feb 27

I don't feel sorry for this man, not one bit! This man, supposedly a doctor, decided out of his own freewill decision to go out drinking and get beyond shitfaced drunk and then get behind the wheel and drive, drive like an erratic fool, hollering at his wife, Ex wife, whatever!

The young woman killed, did not deserve to be involved in this idiots bullshit, a completely innocent young woman, going about her business and taking an Uber!

This drunk idiot, deciding to drive shitfaced drunk, deserves what he got!

And yeah, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates and the rest of these cockroaches, whose named all throughout the Epstein files won't get held accountable for fucking children and after the abuse, draining the blood and drinking the children's blood that they've all sexually abused, nor will any of them be held accountable for eating babies either! I'll be very surprised of anything gets done with any of these roachbugs at all!

As far as Andrew goes, probably a sacrifice, they decided to sacrifice Andrew because he got caught! Satanists have to have regular sacrifices, from what I've learned, I don't know the details of the sickass religion and I don't want to know either! But I do know that they need sacrifices for their god/gods, whatever sickass gods, besides Satan that they all worship!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Johnston · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture