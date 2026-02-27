Alcohol. It’s a hell of a drug.

An Obstetrician by the name of Rhys Bellinge has been sentenced to ten years in prison after he collided with an Uber, killing the passenger Elizabeth Pearce.

You can watch the full video here:

I can hear the collective tut tutting all across Perth from the Boomer set as they sit down to ingest their nightly slops - slops plural - their Lean Cuisine microwaved meal and nine news. You can get a feel for this sentiment by skimming the faux outrage in the comments below the video.

“Oh isn’t it terrible! That poor woman!” The clutching of pearls ensues.

And yeah … it is terrible and the collective mass will mutter ‘bastard’ under their breath, mostly for the crime but also because he was successful - a doctor no less driving an imported sports car. Aussies feel jealousy like no other country. We harbour a deep disdain for anyone who has managed to accumulate wealth and status. I think this stems from our “fair go mate” approach, kind of a weird socialist mentality that requires all to be equal - equally unsuccessful. This “tall poppy” syndrome that afflicts Australians so acutely, is only exacerbated when the offending individual refuses to self denigrate. One must be humble despite one’s achievements. It’s the principle reason they loathe Novak Djokovic. Not for any rational reason but simply because he won’t prostrate himself before the altar of adequacy.

Look at him! You horribly successful bastard you.

But I digress.

Getting back to Dr Bellinge, it appears as though he has had a row with the missus and he is clearly drunk. I bet that went well. There is nothing less fun than arguing with a drunk person. Now we don’t know the particulars and it seems as though Mrs Bellinge has at some point threatened to take the home or part thereof. It might be a reasonable assumption that Dr Bellinge, being an Obstetrician of prominence, funded a good portion of their home but we don’t know the facts, only that he yells “It’s my house” over and over.

What we are treated to is a very intoxicated and enraged man driving his expensive car recklessly through the streets. The news anchor uses the descriptor “dizzying speed” which seems to lay it on a little thick. At no point did I feel dizzy. Nonetheless Doc Bell is driving like an idiot through suburban streets, abusing other road uses who are operating their vehicles in a normal manner. The out of control nature of Bellinge’s ranting leads one to believe that this behaviour is not normal for him. He seems unable to control himself - no doubt a combination of the drug and the stress. It’s obviously not a common occurrence for him - he’s not a regular drunk because an adroit drinker would experience the state of intoxication as reasonably normal and behave as such.

The tragedy of this incident, and that is what I see this as, a tragedy - is that this scenario probably plays out nightly across our suburbs, only that most don’t record it and most don’t have such a disastrous ending.

Yet so many armchair critics across Australia will be calling him a monster and other such hyperbole. This is the unique blindness of our times, the lazy and inadequate classification of any offence as monstrous.

What this incident shows us is a snapshot of the stressful and dysfunctional society we live in. It seems as though Dr Bellinge was driven (pardon the pun) to this madness. It was a perfect storm of relationship difficulties, a drinking problem and likely job and other stressors. I’m not excusing him, I’m just pointing out the lack of malice here and the inability of people to truly gauge misdeeds. You know what would be monstrous? Mr Bellinge going out and purposefully looking for people to run down or even accidentally running someone over then covering it up like Dan Andrew’s, the former Victorian state premier did. That’s a special kind of evil. One reserved only for the political class.

There’s an interesting psychological moment, a confession from Rhys right after the impact where he says “It’s me…” as if he has snapped back into his body or realised his ego has been checked. It is clear that it was not entirely Dr Rhys Bellinge driving that fateful night, that he had surrendered himself to the shadow side of his being.

The legal system, such as it is, seems to have understood the incident with a degree of clarity in its sentencing. Dr Bellinge will be out in 8 years or so even though this might not seem like justice to the family of Elizabeth Pearce.

We live in a time where we know there are people living amongst us who rape, torture and eat children but go unpunished, in a time where others, who tragically misstep - are delivered a swift justice. Calibrating our sense of outrage is trickier than ever.

I feel a sympathy for Rhys Bellinge, a victim of circumstance but not dismissive of his personal agency in the matter - he was an educated man, a man of medicine, a man who should have been blindingly aware of the risks of anger, alcohol and speed. His actions were reckless and irresponsible but also very human.

It’s the monsters in our midst that I cannot fathom.

Please enjoy some music -