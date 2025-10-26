There’s a lot of god bothering on the right, now that I’m apparently right wing. There’s a lot of Jesus bothering too because, you know - Christianity is the flavour of imaginary deity favoured by my new found kin.

And I really don’t get it.

There are so many people out there who just spout nonsense about god or Jesus (I think they just interchange the two on a whim). They say things like: accepting Jesus into my heart or that god knows this or that and He (always with the pretentious capital) will guide me. I honestly have no fucking idea what these people are on about?

I don’t know anyone named Jesus and as far as god is concerned, I’ve never NEVER had any inkling of such a concept. Never has He appeared to me, never heard a voice, never felt a guiding hand, never seen nothing or experienced anything akin to a divine presence. I’m honestly baffled and I suspect these people are either full of shit, just trying to fit in or they are supplanting one thing for another …

I think essentially there are two things happening here:

The placeholder word “god” is a stand in for something else and They have a different conception of Jesus or god to my own.

I think god is often a go-to word for I don’t know. When it’s life after death it’s god, when it’s a mysterious happenstance - god, when it’s beauty in nature - god, when it’s joy - god, when it’s a brush with death - saved by god. Basically when anything good happens it was cos god, except when you actually die and then you are with god … apparently.

Crepuscular Rays … not god

I truly wonder if … and let me put this out there - that you are mistaking life and the things that happen within life as god. Anything that happens to you that is really cool you call it god whereas I think it’s just life. Life is pretty amazing ya know. It shouldn’t be “Oh my god!” We could probably just change it to “Oh my life!” Or perhaps just “Whoa … life!” There’s no need to drag in a whole supernatural, mystical, magical, religious framework, I mean that whole concept has some pretty ugly baggage by now. Especially if you say - I don’t like your god.

Because when I get some random person telling me all about Jesus or god the first thing I think about is the biblical concepts. This is a very reasonable assumption because it’s the source material. I’m not seeing buddy Jesus turn up in my times of need and let’s not even think about the ridiculousness of the idea of a fatherly old man with a beard and a robe. But to initially spring to these concepts is not unreasonable considering these are the very concepts of the religion.

In these sophisticated times however I am expected to not be so fatuous. They protest and tell me that Jesus is in my heart … like a little implant and that god doesn’t sit on clouds - no he is everywhere and nowhere, which now sounds even more ludicrous than the biblical notion.

In the non-duality traditions creation is not something God does but what God is appearing as. God is consciousness. This lack of distinction renders god an irrelevance and I get back to my original statement - god is life.

Of course asking people to clarify what they mean by god usually ends up like a dog’s breakfast. They flip between Him being a real entity to Him being in your heart or mind … everywhere and nowhere. Jesus is kind of the same but tends to be portrayed as a real guy with magical powers and great hair. Also he is coming back … any day now.

Personally I don’t care what you believe. I really don’t. It’s only when they insist on the presence of their superman that I get all irritated. I’d be fine if they just said something like “oh he’s real to me, I can’t explain it in words but I feel it” but they don’t - they proceed to tell me how I am evil for not believing, how he is real despite zero actual evidence, despite no one being able to agree on the particular manifestation of this superman.

I got to say … you all sound fucking nuts.

