The Last Australian Libertine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alongername's avatar
alongername
7dEdited

Look man ....... there is a goddam god ! He has contacted you many times, and you still don't

see . IT"S ME , dude . I am almost ready to give up on you . Oh well, say three hail mary's and give me your youngest daughter , maybe we can work something out .

Anyway, no worries as i can't seem to get anyone else to SEE THE LIGHT . I ...AM ....GOD .

pffft . Just fired my PR team . They are useless.

Looking for new material, one can always go to my saviour (well, one of em ) . In the old days i would sometimes stumble on a real goddess. Then i believed that she was sent by god, to answer my prayers. Well, forget about that.... seperate chapter in my bible.

oh yes, my saviour . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BFIRgn9OLI

"anyone who thinks there is a solution................. is part of the problem"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dollyboy and others
Christine's avatar
Christine
7d

The problem I have with the god botherers is that they invoke their god to replace real problem solving. I think we, mere mortals, are facing a very serious problem currently that we need to solve if we want we mere mortals to survive in any form or fashion. But we cannot talk about ANY of it because the fundamentalists who ARE talking to us will troll us into silence with their, "have faith and god will fix it" routine. It's the ultimate surrender (they love that word) of any level of responsibility falling on we mere mortals to get us back out of this trap we have blindly walked into over my lifetime and more. (No, the boomers are NOT to blame - every generation has dropped the ball, and some of we boomers really did try to stop this - we failed, but at least we tried. The current manifestation of fundamentalist god botherers won't even try and effectively block anyone who does try.) Be nice. I'm not the enemy. I'm a truth teller.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 replies by Dollyboy and others
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason Johnston
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture