One of the tricky things about being a human, other than putting underwear on when drunk, is unifying peace with war. It’s a vexed issue because the only way you can stop a violent person, especially one hell-bent on doing violence, is to apply a counter-force of violence to resist said person’s violent actions.
Simples.
Ray isn’t wrong.
But in order for Ray to curb what he perceives as a lack of respect, he must instigate violence against the intransigent party and thus becomes the very thing he is hoping to avoid. It’s a dill pickle of a problem.
Power hungry violent assholes are not going to stop being power hungry violent assholes unless you give them a very good reason to desist. Now this resistance could take on various forms: sometimes it might only be words, sometimes it might be threats of ostracism of the perpetrator from society but often it’s a punch in the nose. Pain.
It’s all contextualised of course. A child having a tantrum in Bunnings doesn’t need to be gunned down just as someone who breaks into your home and rapes your daughter does. We all think there should be some proportionality to our retribution (hello Israel) with the foundational principle being one of peace. And this is where we run into further trouble.
Gandhi and Tolstoy were wrong. Dollyboy is right! Well … let’s not be too hasty. They had some success with their insistence on non-violence but for every pacifist’s victory there are a million failures. Sometimes the violent oppressor just wipes you out. Kills every one of you, takes your lands and everything you own. If you are the Buddha however - you simply shrug your shoulders and go “Yeah so. I’m getting reincarnated and your oppressive murdering ass is in for some particularly nasty karma.”
There’s a story about the Buddha (Mahasattva) where he is out walking - being like all enlightened and shit, and he comes across some tigers and their cubs. The cubs are starving as they haven’t been successful in catching any prey - so the Buddha goes “yeah no worries just eat me” and lays down and lets the cubs feast on his flesh. No biggy.
THAT - is where we need to get to. It seems an impossibility to be so giving of one’s own existence. In the endless wheel of life and death however, a single lifetime is insignificant. Of course you got to have faith in the system - that you are coming back.
Most of us could never conceive of being so flippant about our own mortality. Such a sacrifice is also mirrored in the story of Jesus. It is the ultimate position of power. If an enemy wants to take all you have - so be it, because once the enemy has been utterly victorious, decimated your lands and people … what does he have? Nothing but decimated lands and no people. The enemy loses by destroying you and your culture. It’s a zero sum game.
If, by some miracle, we were all able to attain such a Christ/enlightened consciousness - and I mean ALL because if there’s one asshole willing to dominate others for his/her own gain then the system falls apart - we could solve the problem of violence forever. This is the ultimate realisation - that such power plays are mere folly and yield nothing but destruction.
Stepping down from the clouds however … and returning to our less than enlightened selves, this problem of violence has but one solution - that violence can only be stopped by more violence and in doing so we become violent.
This conundrum has been weaponised against us. The default position is this insistence on “peace” and “non-violence.” Whenever you see a protest organiser or participant interviewed they are always quick to point out how their protest will be PEACEFUL. We don’t want any trouble! They proclaim loudly into the microphone. They disavow any agitators that might be inclined to a bit of biffo.
But then the cops roll up dressed like this …
And Dollyboy goes … wait a minute! How come they is not … what happened to the peace n’ stuff? And that’s the legerdemain right there folks. We insist on non-violence because it’s the right and proper thing to do but The State … well - they’re keen to crack some heads and when they do we say it’s alllllright.
This is why I struggle with protests. It’s tantamount to begging.
“Oh please kind and benevolent overlords may we have a little more in our bread ration?”
“NO” - whack!
“Ouch! That’s okay, they’re allowed to do that. Stay peaceful everyone.”
They have to perpetuate this myth of non-violence because if enough of us ever figured out that it was a ruse we could easily overpower them with sheer weight of numbers. Again, we are propagandised into being controlled. But the maxim remains -
“Power concedes nothing without a demand.” - Frederick Douglass
Power don’t care. Power only knows power and until a sufficient disincentive for power to stop, it will continue to oppress.
Recently Desi Freeman (could life deal you up any more suitable a moniker?) shot a couple of violent power hungry assholes when they came for him. He said nah … I know how this works - there’s no way out of this for me. It’s kill or be killed. Of course the bleeding heart media portrays the heroic Desi as some kind of monster. But the truth is - it was them or him and he chose them to die. If that isn’t brave and heroic I don’t know what is.
The State wants to reinforce the message again that violence is really bad … unless of course The State does it and then it’s just fair and reasonable. Most people will parrot that sentiment.
Except that guy - who, like me, sees Freeman as a hero.
The monopoly of violence by The State might not be so bad in good times but as economies collapse globally, as living standards decline, as freedom of speech is censored and denied we see the authoritarian State suiting up - slipping on those thick black boots and grabbing their truncheons.
There’s only one way to stop power hungry violent assholes.
DB/
I've found that mass peaceful non-compliance, walking away, and opting out are a few things that work many times better than a "protest". It actually shows those who want to control everything that we still have the power and that *we don't need them*. I agree with you... a protest is typically just a bunch of people begging their masters to do something for them... Until we become responsible for ourselves and stop looking to a bloated, war-mongering, evil, greedy government to pass a "law" to save us we will never find that "Christ" consciousness. The population of the planet has been domesticated to such an extent now that I highly doubt we will see much positive change for a long time. But, one never knows. Miracles can happen. If the monsters lose control of this "soft landing into tyranny" they are trying to pull off... it will be hell on earth for awhile, but I truly believe what would come after that would be amazing to see. That's just my opinion though.
When asked by his disciples whether to preach to the masses residing in other places in Pali- the original language in which The Buddha spoke and wrote - or in the local tongues, which may have not been equipped to translate exact meaning, he compassionately replied. “Speak to the people in the language they understand”.
Sadly, some people understand only the languages of force and violence. Whether that’s by dint of their inherent personality characteristics or by dint of behavioral shaping via abuse, the practical reality is that you probably don’t have the time and energy to find out and engage in some rehab work to defuse the situation before the other party generates a whole lot of bad karma for themselves at the expense of your earthly peace. So, you have to have a fast conversation with them in their own tongue when they approach you for a sermon. You have to help them learn through the only channel through which they can understand.
On the positive side for them, you’ll be stopping them from generating extra lessons for themselves to learn in future lifetimes. This is especially true if you send their soul on for retooling right then and there. Not to say, in reference to the article, that you shoot or strangle a child for having a tantrum. Proportionality, as the author states, is key! But offering your body, or effectively offering anyone else’s body or soul via the invitation of non-interference, to two-legged predators suffering from evil impulses and actively looking to act those impulses out on you, isn’t peaceful, or just. It’s actually a means of perpetuating the very cycle of suffering that non-violence is supposed to stop!
Voluntarily laying down one’s life to stop a fellow being who’s doing you no harm from starving to death is one thing, although all the gazelles the newly fed tigers would eventually go on to kill, would probably wish you hadn’t done that. The balance of nature, after all, depends upon killing as well as birth. It’s a completely different matter, however, to voluntarily agree to feed actively evil entities who are demanding your life (or soul or property), so that they can carry on with cycles of completely dysfunctional violence which, if left unchecked, will destroy its very food source. And then either suffer through extra lifetimes of lessons, or extinguish itself because it left no living beings and life support systems behind, through which it could reincarnate to learn.
So, if someone is coming after me or going after someone else and I have the ability to intervene, I personally choose to follow, as best as I can, The Buddha’s lesson not on non-violence, but on speaking to others in their own tongue. And to exercise the option of cutting others infected with evil, off n this lifetime to try to reduce their cycles of future suffering. That’s a form of compassion, too, isn’t it?
The world is complex beyond our understanding and there are many perspectives on how to define and handle bad things. And on what will happen later when you do. But from a purely practical perspective, there is simply no way everyone will simultaneously become enlightened and peaceful, so violence will always be with us. And it won’t refrain from complete annihilation of everything and everybody, including itself, if allowed to run amok unopposed. I see no virtue in that. So I will choose to speak to violent, forceful entities in their language of violence and force should they choose to approach and attempt to engage me in a conversation against my will. And if I can respond meaningfully when they attempt to engage others in conversation, I will do so.
The thought that others would force such a confrontation makes me very sad and I will say without hesitation that speaking in the language of force and violence should be used strictly as a defensive mechanism, and only when abjectly necessary. But it’s a dialect that, in my mind, anyway, deserves to be kept alive in the lexicon of every person NOT using it as their primary language, so we can communicate with those who DO speak it if they insist that they need a sermon.