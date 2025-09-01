The Last Australian Libertine

Rob D
I've found that mass peaceful non-compliance, walking away, and opting out are a few things that work many times better than a "protest". It actually shows those who want to control everything that we still have the power and that *we don't need them*. I agree with you... a protest is typically just a bunch of people begging their masters to do something for them... Until we become responsible for ourselves and stop looking to a bloated, war-mongering, evil, greedy government to pass a "law" to save us we will never find that "Christ" consciousness. The population of the planet has been domesticated to such an extent now that I highly doubt we will see much positive change for a long time. But, one never knows. Miracles can happen. If the monsters lose control of this "soft landing into tyranny" they are trying to pull off... it will be hell on earth for awhile, but I truly believe what would come after that would be amazing to see. That's just my opinion though.

BumbleBee
When asked by his disciples whether to preach to the masses residing in other places in Pali- the original language in which The Buddha spoke and wrote - or in the local tongues, which may have not been equipped to translate exact meaning, he compassionately replied. “Speak to the people in the language they understand”.

Sadly, some people understand only the languages of force and violence. Whether that’s by dint of their inherent personality characteristics or by dint of behavioral shaping via abuse, the practical reality is that you probably don’t have the time and energy to find out and engage in some rehab work to defuse the situation before the other party generates a whole lot of bad karma for themselves at the expense of your earthly peace. So, you have to have a fast conversation with them in their own tongue when they approach you for a sermon. You have to help them learn through the only channel through which they can understand.

On the positive side for them, you’ll be stopping them from generating extra lessons for themselves to learn in future lifetimes. This is especially true if you send their soul on for retooling right then and there. Not to say, in reference to the article, that you shoot or strangle a child for having a tantrum. Proportionality, as the author states, is key! But offering your body, or effectively offering anyone else’s body or soul via the invitation of non-interference, to two-legged predators suffering from evil impulses and actively looking to act those impulses out on you, isn’t peaceful, or just. It’s actually a means of perpetuating the very cycle of suffering that non-violence is supposed to stop!

Voluntarily laying down one’s life to stop a fellow being who’s doing you no harm from starving to death is one thing, although all the gazelles the newly fed tigers would eventually go on to kill, would probably wish you hadn’t done that. The balance of nature, after all, depends upon killing as well as birth. It’s a completely different matter, however, to voluntarily agree to feed actively evil entities who are demanding your life (or soul or property), so that they can carry on with cycles of completely dysfunctional violence which, if left unchecked, will destroy its very food source. And then either suffer through extra lifetimes of lessons, or extinguish itself because it left no living beings and life support systems behind, through which it could reincarnate to learn.

So, if someone is coming after me or going after someone else and I have the ability to intervene, I personally choose to follow, as best as I can, The Buddha’s lesson not on non-violence, but on speaking to others in their own tongue. And to exercise the option of cutting others infected with evil, off n this lifetime to try to reduce their cycles of future suffering. That’s a form of compassion, too, isn’t it?

The world is complex beyond our understanding and there are many perspectives on how to define and handle bad things. And on what will happen later when you do. But from a purely practical perspective, there is simply no way everyone will simultaneously become enlightened and peaceful, so violence will always be with us. And it won’t refrain from complete annihilation of everything and everybody, including itself, if allowed to run amok unopposed. I see no virtue in that. So I will choose to speak to violent, forceful entities in their language of violence and force should they choose to approach and attempt to engage me in a conversation against my will. And if I can respond meaningfully when they attempt to engage others in conversation, I will do so.

The thought that others would force such a confrontation makes me very sad and I will say without hesitation that speaking in the language of force and violence should be used strictly as a defensive mechanism, and only when abjectly necessary. But it’s a dialect that, in my mind, anyway, deserves to be kept alive in the lexicon of every person NOT using it as their primary language, so we can communicate with those who DO speak it if they insist that they need a sermon.

