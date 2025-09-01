One of the tricky things about being a human, other than putting underwear on when drunk, is unifying peace with war. It’s a vexed issue because the only way you can stop a violent person, especially one hell-bent on doing violence, is to apply a counter-force of violence to resist said person’s violent actions.

Simples.

Ray isn’t wrong.

But in order for Ray to curb what he perceives as a lack of respect, he must instigate violence against the intransigent party and thus becomes the very thing he is hoping to avoid. It’s a dill pickle of a problem.

Power hungry violent assholes are not going to stop being power hungry violent assholes unless you give them a very good reason to desist. Now this resistance could take on various forms: sometimes it might only be words, sometimes it might be threats of ostracism of the perpetrator from society but often it’s a punch in the nose. Pain.

It’s all contextualised of course. A child having a tantrum in Bunnings doesn’t need to be gunned down just as someone who breaks into your home and rapes your daughter does. We all think there should be some proportionality to our retribution (hello Israel) with the foundational principle being one of peace. And this is where we run into further trouble.

Gandhi and Tolstoy were wrong. Dollyboy is right! Well … let’s not be too hasty. They had some success with their insistence on non-violence but for every pacifist’s victory there are a million failures. Sometimes the violent oppressor just wipes you out. Kills every one of you, takes your lands and everything you own. If you are the Buddha however - you simply shrug your shoulders and go “Yeah so. I’m getting reincarnated and your oppressive murdering ass is in for some particularly nasty karma.”

There’s a story about the Buddha (Mahasattva) where he is out walking - being like all enlightened and shit, and he comes across some tigers and their cubs. The cubs are starving as they haven’t been successful in catching any prey - so the Buddha goes “yeah no worries just eat me” and lays down and lets the cubs feast on his flesh. No biggy.

THAT - is where we need to get to. It seems an impossibility to be so giving of one’s own existence. In the endless wheel of life and death however, a single lifetime is insignificant. Of course you got to have faith in the system - that you are coming back.

Most of us could never conceive of being so flippant about our own mortality. Such a sacrifice is also mirrored in the story of Jesus. It is the ultimate position of power. If an enemy wants to take all you have - so be it, because once the enemy has been utterly victorious, decimated your lands and people … what does he have? Nothing but decimated lands and no people. The enemy loses by destroying you and your culture. It’s a zero sum game.

If, by some miracle, we were all able to attain such a Christ/enlightened consciousness - and I mean ALL because if there’s one asshole willing to dominate others for his/her own gain then the system falls apart - we could solve the problem of violence forever. This is the ultimate realisation - that such power plays are mere folly and yield nothing but destruction.

Stepping down from the clouds however … and returning to our less than enlightened selves, this problem of violence has but one solution - that violence can only be stopped by more violence and in doing so we become violent.

This conundrum has been weaponised against us. The default position is this insistence on “peace” and “non-violence.” Whenever you see a protest organiser or participant interviewed they are always quick to point out how their protest will be PEACEFUL. We don’t want any trouble! They proclaim loudly into the microphone. They disavow any agitators that might be inclined to a bit of biffo.

But then the cops roll up dressed like this …

And Dollyboy goes … wait a minute! How come they is not … what happened to the peace n’ stuff? And that’s the legerdemain right there folks. We insist on non-violence because it’s the right and proper thing to do but The State … well - they’re keen to crack some heads and when they do we say it’s alllllright.

This is why I struggle with protests. It’s tantamount to begging.

“Oh please kind and benevolent overlords may we have a little more in our bread ration?”

“NO” - whack!

“Ouch! That’s okay, they’re allowed to do that. Stay peaceful everyone.”

They have to perpetuate this myth of non-violence because if enough of us ever figured out that it was a ruse we could easily overpower them with sheer weight of numbers. Again, we are propagandised into being controlled. But the maxim remains -

“Power concedes nothing without a demand.” - Frederick Douglass

Power don’t care. Power only knows power and until a sufficient disincentive for power to stop, it will continue to oppress.

Recently Desi Freeman (could life deal you up any more suitable a moniker?) shot a couple of violent power hungry assholes when they came for him. He said nah … I know how this works - there’s no way out of this for me. It’s kill or be killed. Of course the bleeding heart media portrays the heroic Desi as some kind of monster. But the truth is - it was them or him and he chose them to die. If that isn’t brave and heroic I don’t know what is.

The State wants to reinforce the message again that violence is really bad … unless of course The State does it and then it’s just fair and reasonable. Most people will parrot that sentiment.

Except that guy - who, like me, sees Freeman as a hero.

The monopoly of violence by The State might not be so bad in good times but as economies collapse globally, as living standards decline, as freedom of speech is censored and denied we see the authoritarian State suiting up - slipping on those thick black boots and grabbing their truncheons.

There’s only one way to stop power hungry violent assholes.

DB/