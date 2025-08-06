It wasn’t at the motel and it wasn’t at the store. Up until then the holiday had been going groovy great. The little town of Wheredigo was just charming. Hat tippingly, good morning to ya, nice day kind of friendly.

Nestled in a little green valley, not too far from Wherebework - the capital, Wheredigo was a popular weekend getaway for the big city folk.

“Oh where could it be?” Said Evelyn despondently.

“Don’t worry bunny bun we’ll find it or gosh - I’ll buy you a newy.” Said her fiancé.

Evelyn’s eyes lit up.

“A Fendi!” She practically squealed.

“Sure bunny.” Said husband-to-be.

He didn’t really know what that was and paid it no more attention as he became interested in a group of young kids in the carpark. He put his hands on his hips.

“You know,” he turned to his wife-to-be, “those children should not be riding their bicycles in here. They could be flattened dead by an auto or a delivery truck … which is even heavier.”

Evelyn looked at the children, now concerned. She felt a little guilty. Here was an accident waiting to happen and all she was worried about was her lost purse. She grabbed her husband-to-be’s hand.

“Maybe you should do something Eddie.”

Eddie kept staring at the kids. He was having rapid fantasies about how he would go about educating three twelve year olds on the dangers of carparks, how you always need to pay attention to the road conditions … how fatherly he looked in his mind’s eye. He would be a good father but was nervous about … well you know … the thing you do to get children. Eddie was a virgin. Evelyn was not.

“Lost something?” Came the words from a store clerk who was walking by, empty trolly in tow. It was like he was grooving to a beat that no one else could hear. His head bobbed in tiny undulations and he was fidgety, pulling at his cap and such.

“Yes.” Said Evelyn.

Eddie was a little shocked that she had spoken first. Not that Evelyn couldn’t speak to men - that was ridiculous, these were modern times after all but he felt that perhaps it should have been him that started the conversation. So he added a yes in as well.

“What like something nice?” Said the store clerk fiddling with his hat again.

This time Eddie did take the lead.

“A lady’s purse.” He said slowly to the clerk.

Why didn’t he say my purse? Thought Evelyn. So she added it in.

“My purse.” She smiled at the clerk. She was very pretty and her smiles always made life’s transactions more effective.

The clerk smiled back, pulled at his nose, scuffed his feet and jiggled a little.

He was not attractive.

He was probably one of those ‘slows’ thought Evelyn. Like what happens when they drop the baby as it’s coming out. How easy that would be to do, they are so slimy. She hoped her doctor didn’t drop their child as she ejected the enormous blob of goo out of her … you know what. How disgusting.

The clerk leaned in a little.

“Smithereens.” He said and winked his eye. “That’s where your wife’s purse is.”

Your wife. Oh how Evelyn loved those words.

“Wife-to-be.” Corrected Eddie. Which evaporated Evelyn’s happy thought in a puff of male absolutism.

“Congratulations.” Said the clerk, which made little sense.

“Smithereens, is that a lost property box or something?” Asked Evelyn.

“Yeah I guess you could say that.” Replied the clerk who now pulled his cap right down over his eyes.

“It’s not a box though lady, it’s a place up and over.” His hands made a gesture like a wave.

“It’s where everything ends up. Especially the nice stuff.” He said this whilst looking over his shoulder, like it was a secret of national importance. Now he began speaking more rapidly.

“You head out of town on the main highway, you’ll pass on old rusted tractor on the left, take the next …

“Jimmy!” A voice called out from behind one of the aisles.

“Take the next left. It’s a dirt road with big old trees on either side.”

“Jimmy! You shut your mouth.”

“Go past the lake, it’s right after that.”

“Jimmy!”

From the end of the aisle appeared a small fierce looking woman. She was tiny and had scraggly hair that was black as a crow. She was wearing an apron. She smiled with her rat-like face at the to-be-married couple.

“Don’t listen to Jimmy. He’s an idiot.” She said and grabbed his ear between her thumb and forefinger.

“Ouch! Damn it Elise.” Said Jimmy in some considerable pain. He dragged his trolly behind him as she led him away by the side of his face.

“Shut up.” was all Elise said as she hauled the whimpering store clerk into the back room of the shop. A cry of pain sounded out, followed by a loud crash.

Evelyn jumped.

“I hope she doesn’t kill him.” She said.

“That was odd.” Remarked Edward.

“Why would my purse be in Smithereens?” said Evelyn thinking aloud.

“I don’t know. There’s no such town. He’s obviously a retard.” Said Edward and they both exited the shop into the brilliant daylight.

Edward and Evelyn went to the bakery and had a jam doughnut and a chocolate and strawberry milkshake respectively. It sure was super they both agreed as they held hands under the table. Everything had been super - the kissing, the knock knock jokes, the holding hands - above and below tables. The only thing that was a major bummer was the lost purse. Well there were two things actually.

“Gee Eddie I sure wish I could find my purse.” Evelyn said before making that ghastly sound one does with a straw at the bottom of a milkshake.

“Well yeah like sure. Things will always get lost I guess, unless people become more alert or we invent an automatic electric finder of lost things device.” Replied Eddie.

“That would be groovy good, you should invent that. Gosh you’re so smart and handsome.” Said Evelyn gazing into Eddie’s eyes which made him uncomfortable. It makes all men uncomfortable.

With the car all packed it was time to head back to Wherebework. Evelyn hoped they might return again soon and that Eddie might be calm enough to make love to her this time. Turning on to the main road out of town they were surrounded by many facsimiles - a Betty and Brian, a Jenny and Jack, all heading back to the big smoke after a weekend away. The only difference between them and her was that most of them probably made whoopie thought Evelyn. It didn’t matter though. It will be wonderful when Eddie gets over his nerves. It will be fine she said to herself. She was patient … but what she really wanted was a big, hard, delicious, throbbing …

“Oh look! There’s the old tractor the funny-looking store fellow was talking about.” Evelyn exclaimed.

“And there’s the left turn.” Added Eddie as he swung the car round the corner.

How exciting! Now they were having an adventure.

The car tyres crunched on the unsealed road and just as the storeman had said, the forest closed in on them.

“Ohhh.” Evelyn murmured as the road got a little spooky.

It reminded her of that film she saw where a couple get stranded in a spooky wood and a huge hairy monster comes out of the trees and carries the woman away - to do who knows what unspeakable things to her body! She gulped and bit her bottom lip. Edward was thinking about the paint work. He hoped the stones weren’t chipping the recently buffed cherry red body panels.

Evelyn clung onto Eddie as they bounced their way down the old road. After a few minutes, just as the shopkeeper had instructed, there was the lake. It was beautiful, shimmering and golden in the afternoon sun. A little further on was a makeshift sign that read SMITHEREENS 3MI.

They kept driving, buoyed by the presence of the sign. Eddie however grew increasingly agitated. They were getting further and further away from the highway and there was nothing out here except useless nature. The car mounted a small rise from which a view of the road ahead could be seen. The dirt road seemed to stretch on forever, eventually darting under a tree line and out of sight.

Eddie pulled over and switched the engine off. Both he and Evelyn got out and scanned the horizon.

“There’s no town out here. There’s nothing out here. Nothing but trees.” Said Eddie panning his eyes across the scene.

“And horrible flies.” Said Evelyn as she shooed away the persistent pest.

A light breeze started up which blew cool and refreshing. Then it grew a little stronger, carrying tiny particulates of useless nature in its invisible arms. Then it became stronger again, leaves and small twigs started to ricochet off the car’s body work.

A great roar then emanated from far off like a huge yawning monster awakening. The wind really started to howl and the surrounding trees heaved and thrashed. Eddie and Evelyn huddled together, staggering back towards the car.

A short distance ahead a huge swirling flock of birds came hurtling towards them but it wasn’t birds, it was … stuff: keys, glasses, wallets, pens and coins, watches, jewellery, paper and buttons all swirling and twisting in a cyclonic spiral of societal debris.

Evelyn and Eddie just managed to clamber into the cabin before the gale of goods crashed into them.

The sound was horrendous. Evelyn and Eddie’s screams were drowned out by the metallic smashing and scraping of objects upon the car body. The windscreen cracked, a side mirror left to join the fray and then it stopped. Just like that. There was no sound except a lone bird twittering off in the distance.

“Jolly Jeepers from Jericho!” Said Eddie, tentatively exiting the vehicle. His poor car was trashed.

Evelyn exited the other side, forcing the dented and scratched door open.

She stood there a little dazed, scanning the sky for any further storms of stuff.

She turned to Eddie, who was now crying, mouth open at the appearance of his once pristine automobile.

“I guess everything really does get blown to Smithereens.”