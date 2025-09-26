For me the elephant in the room is not all the evil in the world, not all the depravity and betrayal, not all the waste, nor the banality, not the endless babble meant to make meaning where there is none, no … for me the thing that keeps me awake at night, other than that bird outside my window - honestly this time of year! All night they sing. No, the thing that has stayed with me that I just can’t seem to shake from my long blonde locks is disappointment. And to sound a tad trite the following is fairly accurate -

“I’m not upset, just disappointed.”

Something one might say to a child if you were being particularly condescending.

But I am.

Disappointed.

I am disappointed at the great valley that exists between what is possible and what is reality. At the wasted potential of it all - and I don’t even want to labour on this point because complaining about what are perceived shortcomings in society is a waste of electric ink. I shall just say this because it’s all I ever manage at 3:19am - It’s just so sad to recognise the genius, beauty, talent, goodness - call it what you will, put your own positive descriptor here, in people/the world versus what is made manifest around us.

It’s a fool’s errand to go on whining of lost potential because another truism about the world is -

It is what it is.

Everything is the way it is because that is the way it is. The totality of all things to this point has wrought what we see. And how can that be “wrong?”

Given the decision between being an optimist and a pessimist one must be the optimist because the alternative is shit. But there’s no other reason. There’s nothing one can really point to and say “See, there look, I told you the world is a fantastic place.” Oh sure you say that about this thing or another but for every example there is a counter evil - the vile hypocrisy or dastardly act. The general statement that the world is just gee-golly great is false. It’s not great but it’s not somehow inherently bad either - it’s just disappointing. Somehow all the honey is tainted no matter what you do. It’s a shame. The nectar is still sweet but there’s these crunchy bits in it … it’s just the way it is.

I suppose there are some, the few, the rich, the lucky that just sail through life. I truly wish I was one.

“I hate almost all rich people, but I think I’d be darling at it.” - Dorothy Parker

I do. I think I could cope. But again it’s not that I am envious (maybe a little at 3:19) but that I wish it for all - that we could all have better lives. There are others too who seem oblivious to it all. Generally these folk have a limited world view - they don’t think about things much and have little to no intelligence about the wider world. One cannot help but invoke the old adage that ignorance is bliss. Like the hum of a refrigerator, like a new murder mystery novel set in Scandinavia, like the even flow of a brain on high dose SSRIs. Or like a cooking show on a commercial network where the food is something everyone can enjoy. Mmmm smell the aroma of that roasting garlic! - I can’t you’re on TV you idiot.

Someone’s got to pick those up now …

I went out and bought a punnet of strawberries and tossed them in the air when I got home. It didn’t bring the joy that it seemingly gives Justine. Oh to be tickled by such things.

Where am I going with all this?

I don’t know. Thanks for your patience.

You maybe asking yourself at this point what prompted this shambolic essay? Well recently we were offered a place to live which would have been super nice but were subsequently told that we could not have it because Tick Tock (my gf aka Linda) earns too much money with her part time cleaning job. Yes that’s right … a part time cleaning job means we are ineligible for a government assisted rental. The irony in all this of course is had she been unemployed we would have been acceptable. Talk about a disincentive to work.

On the one hand you have those at the bottom (like me!) who have not a snowball’s chance of being able to pay rent in this current market - up to the actual point where you can sufficiently start to afford rent. Where we exist as a couple, income wise, is right in that gap. You either drop out entirely and they’ll give you something or you must work your ass off - there’s no in-between. Put simply, there is A LOT of people that are priced out of the rental market for committing the sin of part time and/or low income work. Some might say “well why don’t you both just get full time work” and to that I say I would rather drink warm seawater.

See there’s that cruelty again. Work 40+ hrs a week for the privilege of a box in the burbs. And that’s not even the worst of it. I know people who work full time - I’ve seen what it does to you. It kills you. It kills your soul and before long you’re watching ‘everyday gourmet’ (I love the radical lack of a capital on everyday - so edgy) and really loving it! Pass me the Jodi Picoult.

Speaking of reading, this is what Tick Tock is currently engaged in … I wish her the best of luck.

So anyway … they might offer me the place by myself. So much for love. Technically I don’t think Tick Tock will be allowed to live with me because she aint one of us dirt poors. There’s that cruelty again. And because they are being so cruel about it I might just have to turn them down. Who is Romeo without his Juliet? And what kind of fucked up society would design a system that keeps people apart?

This one.

This very disappointing one.

DB/