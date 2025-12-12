The Last Australian Libertine

Res Nullius
Dec 12

I'm seeing the internet as a symptom rather than a cause. The underlying predicament, pre-dating the net considerably, being that we've allowed our social fabric to unravel, the commons to be enclosed. We float in anomie, alienated though connected, isolated though surrounded by billions. Without a network of trust, the monkey jibber jabber of those billions rushes over us in a raw, unfiltered storm, rendering it functionally meaningless.

I call it a predicament because this is not a problem we will solve, just a reality we will endure. We're heading toward a crunch point, where our current habits will become impossible to sustain. Thermodynamics will intervene in our delusions. Thrown out of the system, we will either rebuild meaningful social structure or perish. Just ask people living in the third world.

Rob D
Dec 12

Although I'm not a fan of censorship at all, there may be a positive from it. I wonder if a lot of people will just stop using social media, and other online platforms to get their info? Especially people like myself who "woke up" 40 years ago and don't really need a good "awakening?" I owe my awakening to word of mouth and print media that I found on bumper stickers, in the laundry mat, on the top of a gas pumps, etc. "Free" speech isn't going anywhere. It just won't seem as prolific because it won't be on the "internet." The "militias" and all of the so-called "scary" groups we are supposed to be terrified of have been with us for hundreds, if not thousands, of years and those all started without the internet. They aren't going anywhere either. Could government censorship actually force us to start talking to each other again? It will be interesting to see. Personally, I've found that people who are *really* awake to the situation in the world are those who don't owe their awakening to the internet anyway. The ones who have woken up from experience, and by talking to others are the ones who are actually trying to do something and aren't just sitting behind a keyboard complaining. Again... will be interesting to watch the next couple of decades... assuming I live through them. Another thought provoking post by Dollyboy. :)

