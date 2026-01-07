The farcical nature of geopolitics continues to ramp up and it was intriguing to hear Italian PM Georgia Meloni say that 2025 was tough but that 2026 was going to be even more challenging! You got to admire the optimism. And I think that it speaks more broadly to what we expect as a species. I’m always flabbergasted when they deliver the bad news, and it’s always bad news - as if it’s something akin to a force majeure, some act of a wrathful god of immense power. But all these decisions and actions are the result of humans just exercising their power over others. Ultimately it is within our ability to change things but this change would probably involve a complete tearing-down and full rebuild (or total abandonment) of the current system.

We have been programmed to think that such major change is not possible, moreover undesirable because it breaks with the status quo. People don’t like change, that seems fundamental but I feel that this predilection has been amplified by propaganda. Take any brain mush superhero film and it’s plain to see. The villain wants change, often citing the inherent corruption and utter amorality of the current system and advocates for a new way. The hero, by contrast, doesn’t want the corrupt system to change. He/she likes the unfair deeply exploitative world just the way it is. Was Batman on the take from The Gotham Department of Corrections? And we’re supposed to root for the hero.

And I’m like hell yeah! Let’s burn this shit to the ground. I put on my official DC Bane mask and oilskin jacket - primed. Of course what follows such a power vacuum is usually just another tyrannical government. Seems we are doomed to repeat that mistake. I think we repeat it because again, we have been programmed to think there is no other way to organise society.

The gloves are off nowadays. Trump’s little abduction stunt in Venezuela is about as flagrant a violation of international law as you can get. Then he tops it off by simply saying that he wants the oil. Of course they have constructed a very weak justification involving fantasy drug cartels but no one is really buying it. Cartel de Sols, the drug network supposedly run by Maduro, is a CIA invention. It doesn’t exist. In the 1993 60 minutes aired a segment called “The CIA’s Cocaine” which explored the connections between the CIA and Venezuela’s National Guard. They claim it was to gather intelligence on Colombian drug operations but in reality it was a funding avenue for CIA black ops.

A very tiny amount of the drugs that end up in America come from Venezuela, mostly the drugs come from Columbia and Mexico. It makes you wonder how successful the case against Maduro will be but considering all the effort put in - there can be only one result. There is no way that Maduro can be allowed to win his court case. The outcome is a foregone conclusion. Equally it is amusing to watch a president that was so forcefully pursued by blatant lawfare during his first tenure, should now use that exact apparatus against the president of another country. It just goes to show how soulless these ghouls are - completely devoid of the ability to empathise with another person’s position.

We forget that.

Normal people think - hey I wouldn’t like that done to me so I shouldn’t do it to someone else. But soulless scumbags like Trump and the rest of the horde think - it’s bad if they do it to me but when I do it’s fine because I am exceptional.

Puke. You can’t hate these people enough.

We are so accustomed to bad news now that it becomes our default. The treachery and abuses committed by governments on a daily basis is so outrageous that one runs out of adjectives. And the media is just complicit with the crimes.

The UK government has essentially outlawed any criticism of Israel. The correct response to the genocide being committed by Israel in Gaza is, according to the UK government, silence. Who would have imagined that Britain would be walking down this road to tyranny? I always thought the idea of positioning “V is for Vendetta” in England as something incompatible with British culture but boy did I get that wrong!

No nation has eagerly embraced the concepts of fascism and censorship quite like the current government in England. In fact it’s a trend we see right across Europe. I think the issue stems from the disconnect between the reality of life in these countries and the ruler’s attempts to maintain control. The worse things get the more they tighten the screws. The flaw with this logic is that eventually the people have nothing left to lose and simply revolt. This too though plays into the hands of the rulers as the increased violence justifies even greater attempts to control the population - the result is an orgy of blood. Such things taken to their end can only result in the-powers-that-be losing said power, a lot of dead people and a traumatised population for those that survive.

I’ve always lamented that people aren’t individually more aggressive. We seem to put up with a lot before we snap which is bad because by that time things have got well out of hand. Early non-compliance is an antidote to this happening but again we have been pacified as a population. Our desire for socialisation and inclusion has been weaponised against us to the point where we view any dissent as something bad, even when it is absolutely justified.

Fear. Fear is a big driver in all this. Fear of loss of social standing for sure but also the very real fear of physical injury and death. I often think of the case of Randy Weaver - who was a White Separatist. If you don’t know the story - Randy was approached by the feds for selling two shotguns, eventually after things escalated, the feds came out to his farm where a sniper shot his wife Vicki Weaver in the head as she held their baby daughter in her arms. These people will kill you. Like Trump, like all governments, you either do as you are told or they will give you a dirt nap. This is the iron clad law. Kill or be killed.

Faced with such an impasse it is difficult to see how we can circumvent the tyranny of governments. Mass armed resistance is one way but by that stage it’s a civil war. Education is key. Deprogramming if you will. There is no justification for governments, police, militaries and their specialised agencies. These institutions should not exist. The coercion through violence is unacceptable and violates the natural law where I leave you and your property alone and you do me the same courtesy. If we want to trade with each other then this must be done in an atmosphere of mutual respect and free from deception. This is not how we currently engage with government. They steal our wealth through taxation and punitive fines and if you resist they lock you in a cage or kill you. The strange thing about this arrangement is that whilst it’s perfectly obvious what is going on, most people defend this system. Again this thinking comes about through the brainwashing of the masses. The masses think we need police and government or society will fall apart. But none of this is true. There is nothing to suggest such a state of affairs. People are quite capable of organising themselves based along lines of open and fair interaction.

Of course I have no idea what such a society might look like or even if it would ultimately be viable - yes I am a dreamer (but I’m not the only one) This current structure is beginning to run off the rails! And no I don’t have revolutionary desires and I would make a terrible leader - that being central to my idea of a new way - we have no leaders. Is any of this likely to pass? I doubt it. For every person who thinks vaguely like me or to even greater degrees - some people have written extensively on ideas of Voluntaryism and Anarchism, there are a thousand who don’t think at all. The masses are, for the most part, unconcerned with the bigger picture and will actively oppose change of any kind. Those that might entertain the idea of a fairer society only think this way as long as they don’t need to actually do anything. People hold opinions about things but rarely is there any actual commitment.

NIMBY. But it’s just an extension of the notion of not liking change also, if they were honest to themselves, the idea of living with Afghan migrants is unpleasant and an imposition on their comfortable, planned lives. You would be lucky to find one person willing to take in an immigrant family if you searched all day yet many espouse such virtuous ideals. Given the resistance to do even this the chances for a national coup are exceedingly rare.

So no, I don’t really see Voluntaryism taking off in Perth anytime soon or perhaps ever. You would be hard pressed to find a group of people more hypnotised and more entranced by consumerism than Australians.

So it doesn’t look good. There’s no realistic way that such a sweeping change could ever occur through premeditated means. I guess if the situation got bad enough but here in Australia if society does fall apart we are duty bound to enact the fuel wars of Mad Max.

Still, the idea is worth preserving. If one cannot even conceptualise a better way then we are absolutely certain to never realise it.

DB/

