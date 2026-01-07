The Last Australian Libertine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Jan 7Edited

"Normal people think - hey I wouldn’t like that done to me so I shouldn’t do it to someone else. But soulless scumbags like Trump and the rest of the horde think - it’s bad if they do it to me but when I do it’s fine because I am exceptional."

Spot on Dollyboy. I was shocked by the comments on any posts that dared to question Trump's regime for kidnapping a foreign leader. I saw some writers lose paid subscribers almost in real time. It went in one ear and out the other (or would it be eyes when reading? Ha) when I would mention, "um... if China or another country kidnapped one of our so-called leaders because (fill in the blank) would we be celebrating the way many are about this?

It did nothing but piss me off that after 2020 and all of the insanity that was done (and is still being done) that people *still* give "their guy" a free pass. The same guy who not only poisoned and killed millions (allegedly, ahem) worldwide with an experimental injection, but even said they could shoot someone on 5th ave in NY and their followers would "still support them." Like it's something cute and funny. A guy who throws it in our faces that he can get away with murder because the people are so desperate to love and worship someone. https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2016-election/trump-says-he-could-shoot-somebody-still-maintain-support-n502911

Yeah, us voluntarists or the dreaded scary "anarchists" (which, I'm sure you know have been given a bad rap... *purposely*) are a rare breed. I don't want or need someone to lead me. In fact, I'm quite sick of them trying to lead me.

The best we can do is just live as freely as possible in whatever ways we can. I'm still wondering when the day will come when I will literally have to throw my mobile device in the river. (I already don't take it with me anywhere). When it gets to that point, we will have surely crossed over to the side where there is no hope left. I still see glimmers of hope though. I'll be dead and gone when Gen Z starts turning the tide (possibly), but there are lots of Gen Z that cannot stand any of the madness that is going on.

Great post, as always.

Reply
Share
alongername's avatar
alongername
Jan 8

Yep, ain't no reboot i'm afraid . Anyway, the world pretty much follows the same pattern no matter where one is : the rulers, and the ruled . No matter which side.... still at each others throats (as Perplexity states) .

And then a rather small percentage of "misfits" ....... who try their best to find a suitable escape or game to evade the System . Oh, but good ole technology has pretty well all but shut down any escape . I often use the same quote as Rob D , "The best we can do is just live as freely as possible in whatever ways we can."

Nothing left to lose ...........

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Johnston · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture