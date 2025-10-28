Red brick, red like royal blood, noble, honourable but it is an honour of thieves. This is the den into which we have fallen … fallen? Have we fallen? Have Tick Tock and I slipped on the greasy rung of social mobility? If so it’s into a saintly squalor.

Dust and pigeon shit are like mortar - a social bind - the windows are begrimed with bird faeces. That’s what we have plenty of here - a trifecta of sky rats: bin chickens, pigeons and crows. No exotic aves, no exotic forms of life unless you count the man with the tattooed face. It is entirely tattooed! - there is no white, except the white of his eyes. He is immediately shocking to witness but then his old broken body betrays him as he shuffles painfully to the laundry, washing in hand. Once was a warrior but now a sick old man who I could easily take down.

The ex-Ice Tiger roadie deftly cracks a bourbon and cola and proclaims a friendly greeting to us new inmates. “They should send someone to put that together for ya” he chuckles, gesturing to the flat pack furniture piled in our pilfered shopping trolley. He is completely at ease holding court in the common at 9am, a curl of the lips, a draw on the rolly - “Airtasker.”

“That’s the one.” I agree. “But I think we might give it a go ourselves.” Linda and I unload the boxes from the trolley and begin the stair climb. Halfway in our ascent we hear the jeering tones of our intoxicated courtier - “I’m keepin’ it down for ya Brian!” He cackles.

Don’t do it Gladys - you have so much to give!

So this is the current state of affairs … Linda and Dollyboy are now the proud inmates of Cell Block B in a community housing project that we have dubbed “The Slum Towers” after the discovery of an ancient yellowed newspaper article entitled “Slum Towers Praised” written when they were first constructed.

In response to a post-war housing crisis, our benevolent government spent a whopping 550,000 pounds to produce this magnificent ghetto. And a ghetto it is.

So, gentle reader, if you recall - when I last left you DB had a dilemma. It seemed as though the government wanted to billet DB but not his main squeeze on accounts of her earning too much money as a part-time cleaner. She so fancy! So DB wrangled the application as a solo project. He qualifies as a lone poor. But there are ways around things … Tick Tock will just move in and they don’t even have to know SHHHHHHH. 🤫

We has a home!

Finally

You bring the riches with you. I think we will be happy here but Tick Tock is worried that she is going to be stabbed in a stair well, bleed out on the balcony. It’s possible. I gave her a canister of pepper spray - and besides Tick Tock is street - she lived in Kwinana FFS! I think all-in-all it will be a “colourful experience.”

So I met this guy in the courtyard, let’s call him Trevor cos that’s his name. Trevor has been living in Slum Towers for eleven years. His grandfather was the first guy to have Merino sheep in Australia he tells me between gulps of tawny port. He pokes fun at my pony tail - says I look like a girl to which I remark that he has no teeth and as such is in no position to pass judgement. Trevor laughs. Despite being four billowing sheets to the wind, he is remarkably good natured.

But there is a deep sadness in his eyes when he talks about the passing of his grandfather. They were obviously close. I watch him now as he reflects and I see a wasted life … wasted on booze. But what is a life? Trevor sits in the sun, his clothes are dirty and his feet are bare. He is enjoying himself - more or less. His sisters own the Kennedy bus line he says - they are rich but he doesn’t want their money. There is obviously more to the story, all the unsaid and unspeakable.

It is a home for the broken this place and I feel like I am too functional to be here. “Functional” is such a strange term - that ol’ Krishnamurti saying rings in my ears.

The housing department guy who signed me up told me about the three strikes rule. “Do you know about the three strikes rule?” He asked. I remark that his question is something of a tautology. He looks at me blankly.

I can only act up twice per year - the third time I’m out! There’s a process of course but I’ll be sure to save up my misbehaving for only those truly worthy events - considering the ration.

For me - I just don’t want to work or more accurately, I don’t want to spend my time doing a bullshit job. I just want to be able to live and as such need to minimise my expenditures as much as possible. Oh I have lived on the other side. I had a three story house with a pool. I’ve stayed at the Savoy in London at 1500 pounds a night!

But being a human is limited. You can only sit on one couch at a time, you still need to take a piss and cut your nails. It doesn’t matter where or how you do these things - we are all human and if you do these things in Slum Towers or Mar-a-lago it makes no difference. You still have to do them. I always come back to this. Luxury is a set of diminishing returns where the price paid is increasingly higher for only slightly better conditions. Once a certain baseline of comfort is achieved there isn’t much to the ceiling from there. Here you can achieve that baseline for a few measly shekels.

So grace has shone down on us again and I am humbled by the offer of a roof. It will be a nice change not to have to line up back to back house sits. Of course I will still house sit because I love the pets and the new environments but now I can afford to be a little more discerning.

Well I must away - Tick Tock and I have some interior decorating to do … got to find that rug that will really tie the room together.

DB/

Please enjoy some new music.