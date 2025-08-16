The Last Australian Libertine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sun in Capricorn's avatar
Sun in Capricorn
1d

It is the lack of genuine intellectual curiosity that astounds me. It still staggers me that most people seem to think that nothing majorly bizarre happened in 2020. And because they never questioned anything, they are not looking for red flags or narrative inconsistencies. It is as if they are under a dark spell. Boggles my mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies by Dollyboy and others
ExcessDeathsAU's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU
1dEdited

I felt this so hard.

I recently had an eye test. She took one of those 'eye photos' and gasped. "Oh my God - your eyes are so healthy" she said. I looked at her and asked "is this something that has recently changed in the past few years?"

"I don't know. I hadn't thought about it."

We are absolutely fucked.

I share your observations DB. I took the bus into the city last night and had the experience of it being packed with footy fans. Usually they take their own busses. I was listening to their convos and it was dispiriting: money, 'voting', detailed line-by-line who-said-what-20 years ago about Shazza, footy stats, so much talk about alcohol, and endless complaints that 'the bus should not be stopping so much to let people on and off because the game is starting.'

The droning was incredible - droning, and droning.

Again, we are fucked.

Thanks again for your observations. You are not alone.

Edit: I just read this to my sole remaining unjabbed family member and they said 'Perth is the anus of the universe.' lol

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Dollyboy and others
53 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason Johnston
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture